New Haven County's Eli's Orange, located on Boston Post Road, has served American-style pub food and drinks for the past 10 years. The restaurant says it is "sad to announce we will be leaving this wonderful community."

The restaurant, known for its wings, quesadillas, and craft cocktails, will celebrate its last day on Sunday, April 28, with customers from 3 to 6 p.m. with a special "thank you celebration."

The restaurant said owners, managers, and employees will be present to thank patrons for their years of support.

The restaurant is part of the Eli's Restaurant Group, which includes Eli's on Whitney in Hamden, two locations in Branford and Milford, and two locations of Elicit Brewing Co. with a third opening in Fairfield County in Danbury,

Officials said the closing of Eli's Orange will not affect the other restaurants.

"We appreciate the support the community and our staff provided over the years, but unfortunately due to a myriad of challenges we and the rest of the restaurant industry has faced over the last few years it has caused us to evaluate the markets where we can effectively compete with our Eli’s casual dining experience, Elicit Brewing Company and Brick Oven Pizza concept."

They added that they hoped Eli's fans would continue to visit the other restaurants in the chain.

As it prepares to close, the restaurant is also working with all employees to try to integrate them into Eli's other properties.

All Orange patrons can redeem gift cards or rewards points at Eli’s other properties.

"We appreciate your understanding and support and look forward to seeing you in one of our other locations."

