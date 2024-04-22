Cold Front Will Bring Frosty Conditions, Possible Thunderstorms: Here's Timing

It will be sunny and warmer on Monday, April 22, with high temperatures in the upper 50s, according to the National Weather Service.

Look for more of the same on Tuesday, April 23, with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the low 60s.

Clouds will thicken Tuesday night, with rain and showers expected at times until late Wednesday afternoon, April 24.

As the frontal system moves through during that time, thunderstorms are possible.

There is the potential for frost and freeze Wednesday night into Thursday morning, April 25.

Overnight and early morning temperatures in the 30s for most of the Northeast will pose a threat to plants and vegetation.

"A frost can occur when air temperatures are even a few degrees above freezing, but for a freeze to occur, temperatures need to fall to or below 32 degrees Fahrenheit," according to AccuWeather.com.

"If you started your plants in pots, it would be a good idea to bring them indoors," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski. "If you are not able to do so, cover up your veggies and flowers with a blanket or tarp to protect them from a frost or freezing temperatures."

Wednesday's high temperature will be in the low 60s.

It will be sunny and cool Thursday, with temps in the mid-50s.

The outlook for Friday, April 26, calls for sunny skies with a high of around 60 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.