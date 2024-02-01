Man Well-Known In Rockland Who Ran Own Landscaping Business Dies At 28

Rockland County resident Michael Harris, of Nyack, died at Nyack Hospital on Saturday, Jan. 27, after a tragic incident, according to his obituary.

Harris was born on Sunday, Feb. 12, 1995, in Suffern. His obituary said he was a very loving and caring person. "He truly had a heart of gold. Michael was always looking for ways to help the people he loved most."

The owner of a local landscape business, Harris had a special gift he always knew how to brighten the room and put a smile on everyone's faces, his obituary said.

"Michael was a very hard worker," his obituary said. "He was very driven and optimistic and would try to accomplish anything he put his mind to. Michael was very proud of his landscaping business."

Harris is survived by his mother Beth Guarneri, father Douglas Harris, sister Laura Harris, sister Kaitlyn Harris, grandmother Betsey Harris, Grandmother Alice Niedelman, Grandfather Steven Niedelman, Aunt Jessica Niedelman, Aunt Jean Parodi, stepfather Michael Guarneri, and stepmother Deborah Harris.

Services are being held at Hannemann Funeral Home at 88 S Broadway in Nyack on Saturday, Feb. 2 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.,

A Celebration of Life will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Nyack Seaport Catering Venue at 21 Burd St, Nyack.

