Suffern Man Makes Threats Against New Square Community

A 44-year-old Hudson Valley man has been charged with making a terroristic threat after allegedly making "threats" on social media targeting a community.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diego Parra
Kathy Reakes
Rockland County resident William Arbello, of Suffern, was arrested on Tuesday, June 25, when Ramapo Police began investigating social media posts containing threats targeting the Village of New Square community, according to Det. Lt. Chris Franklin of the Ramapo Police.

"Working closely with our Ramapo detective assigned to the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Rockland County Sheriff’s Intelligence Center, a suspect was quickly identified," Franklin said.

Arbello was arrested and released on his own recognizance following his arraignment.

Assisting on the case included:

  • FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force
  • Rockland County Sheriff's Intelligence Center
  • New York State Police Intelligence Center,
  • Rockland County District Attorney's Office 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

