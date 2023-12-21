Fair 41°

Spring Valley Man Struck, Killed By Pickup Truck On Route 59 In Hillburn

Police are investigating a rush-hour crash on a busy Hudson Valley roadway that killed one man.

A 52-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a pickup truck while walking on Route 59, according to Ramapo Police.&nbsp;

The Rockland County incident happened on Wednesday, Dec. 20 in the town of Ramapo.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., a 52-year-old man was walking north in the southbound lanes on Route 59 in the village of Hillburn, Ramapo Police said.

As he was nearing the intersection of Route 59 and 4th Street, the man was hit by a 2023 Honda Ridgeline truck.

The man, who was a Spring Valley resident, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

His identity has not yet been released.

According to Ramapo police, the driver stayed at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

