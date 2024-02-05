Man Rushed To Hospital By Helicopter After Being Pinned Between Car, Building In Hudson Valley

The incident happened in Putnam County on Friday, Feb. 2 around 12:30 p.m., when a vehicle that had been put on a mechanical lift suddenly accelerated forward, pinning a man against a building in Carmel, according to the Lake Carmel Fire Department.

The exact location of the incident was not released.

Arriving first responders found the man with severe traumatic injuries and used mechanical systems to move the car and free him. He was then taken by Lake Carmel Ambulance to an awaiting LifeNet helicopter, firefighters said.

In addition to members of the Lake Carmel Fire Department, the following departments helped with the response to the incident:

Town of Kent Police;

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office;

Empress Paramedics;

Carmel Volunteer Ambulance Corps;

The Putnam County Bureau of Emergency Services Battalions;

The Carmel Fire Department.

