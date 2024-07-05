Mostly Cloudy 81°

Firework Explosion Severs Fingers Of 21-Year-Old From Hudson Valley On July 4th

A Westchester County man suffered serious injuries after lighting a firework on Independence Day evening on Long Island.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Andrea Ferrario
Joe Lombardi
According to Suffolk County Police, the incident happened in Copiague around 9:10 p.m. on Thursday, July 4.

The man, a 21-year-old resident of the town of Eastchester, was lighting a firework at a party in front of a house on the 200 block of Trouville Road when it exploded in his hand. 

The explosion severed three fingers on his left hand and damaged the other two. He also suffered a burn to one leg.

Responding First Precinct Patrol officers applied a tourniquet to stem the bleeding before the man was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for the treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the First Squad at 631-854-8152. 

