Man Threatens Passenger With Scissors While Driving In Area, Police Say

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly threatening a passenger in his vehicle with a pair of scissors during a domestic dispute.

Orange County resident Jaquan J. Boykin, of Newburgh, was arrested around 11 a.m., Saturday, March 27, by New York State Police after being stopped for speeding in a 2018 Nissan on the Taconic State Parkway in the town of East Fishkill, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

Following the stop, an investigation revealed the driver engaged in a domestic dispute with the passenger and threatened the victim with scissors just before the stops, Hicks said.

Boykin was charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

An order of protection was issued for the victim.

Boykin is next scheduled to appear before the court on Tuesday, April 27.

