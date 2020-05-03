Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Child Multiple Times, State Police Say

A 34-year-old man has been charged with sexually assaulting a child multiple times in the area, state police announced.

New York State Police from the Dover Plains barracks announced the arrest Sunday morning, May 3.

On Wednesday, April 29, state police were notified of a possible sexual assault against a child in the town of Dover.

An investigation discovered Daniel Laporte, of Albany, on multiple occasions sexually assaulted the child under the age of 13, according to state police.

In conjunction with the Dutchess County Child Advocacy Center, state police arrested Laporte on Saturday, May 2 and charged him with predatory sexual assault against a child, a Class A-II felony

Laporte was arraigned before the town of Dover Court, and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.