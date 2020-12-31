Man Charged With Sexual Assault Of Child In Area

A 55-year-old man has been arrested for the sexual assault of a child.

Victor A. Lopez, 55, of East Fishkill, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 29, by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Child Advocacy Center, said Capt. John Watterson.

Lopez is accused of subjecting a child to sexual contact over an extended period of time.

No further information about the victim or the case will be released at this time in order to protect the victim’s privacy, the sheriff's office said.

Lopez has been charged with predatory sexual assault against a child, Watterson said.

After being processed Lopez was arraigned before the Town of East Fishkill Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail with no bail.

If anyone has information about this case or similar incidents involving Lopez they are urged to contact Detective Ben Sistarenik at 845-486-3833 or bsistarenik@dutchessny.gov.

Information can also be provided via the Sheriff’s Office tipline at 845-605-CLUE (2583) or dcsotips@gmail.com.

All information will be kept confidential

