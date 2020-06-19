Man Charged With Rape Of Child Over Three-Day Period Of Time

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a child under 15.

Patrick M. Finkle, of Ulster County, was arrested on Wednesday, June 17, by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Child Advocacy Center, said Dutchess County Sherriff's Capt. John Watterson.

The investigation is being conducted by the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau along with investigators from the CAC.

Finkle is accused of having sexual intercourse with the over the course of a three-day period, Watterson said.

He was charged with felony rape and endangering the welfare of a child.

Following his arraignment, Finkle was released to probation and is due to appear in court on Tuesday, August 25.

"No further information about the victim or the case will be released at this time in order to protect the victim’s privacy," Watterson said.

Anyone with information about this case or similar incidents involving Finkle is urged to contact Deputy David Meyer at 845-486-3778 or dmmeyer@dutchessny.gov.

The investigation is continuing by Sheriff’s Office Detectives and CAC Investigators.

