Man Accused Of Selling Fentanyl At Hotel, Mall In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Fentanyl
Fentanyl Photo Credit: DEA.GOV

An area man faces up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl at a hotel and a mall.

Timothy Schleede, age 30, of Lake Katrine, in Ulster County, pled guilty to one count of distribution of a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute on Friday, Oct. 22, according to US Attorney Carla B. Freedman.

As part of his plea, Schleede admitted that in 2020, he distributed a fentanyl mixture in glassine envelopes to another person in a mall parking lot in Ulster. 

Schleede was arrested later the same day after selling glassine envelopes containing the same fentanyl mixture in a hotel parking lot in Ulster. 

 Search warrants executed on Schleede’s hotel room and storage locker recovered approximately 8,000 additional glassine envelopes, which contained fentanyl and heroin, the US Attorney's Office said.

As a result of his convictions, Schleede faces at least five years and up to 40 years in prison.

