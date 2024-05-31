New Update: Fatal Crash Shuts Down Stretch Of Route 301 In Carmel

A fatal crash has left part of a busy Hudson Valley road closed to traffic.

The crash happened in Putnam County on Friday, May 31 around 2:10 p.m., when a motorcycle struck another vehicle on Route 301 in Carmel near Gipsy Trail Road, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Route 301 between Gipsy Trail Road and Dixon Road is still closed to traffic as first responders handle the crash scene, the Putnam County Bureau of Emergency Services announced around 2:50 p.m.

The roadway is expected to be closed for an "extended period " as authorities reconstruct the accident.

More information about the crash, including the identity of those killed, has not yet been released.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

