Local Business Owner Helps Police Apprehend Wanted Fugitive

An area business owner helped police capture a fugitive from justice wanted for a robbery.

Christopher Rega, age 39, undomiciled, was arrested in Ulster County on Tuesday, Feb. 1, after Saugerties Police responded to the Wenton Motel located at 3127 Route 9W in the Town of Saugerties for a reported disturbance on Monday, Jan. 31.

According to Chief Joseph Sinagra, of the Saugerties Police, when being interviewed by detectives, Rega failed to cooperate with the investigating officer and then fled on foot.

The officer began to chase Rega as he proceeded south on Route 9W, the chief said.

That's when Brian Morris, the owner of Rust-Free Motors at 2964 Route 9W, spotted Rega being chased by the officer, intervened, and assisted in subduing him and then aiding the officer in getting Rega, into custody as he was resisting the officer’s effort to be handcuffed, Sinagra said.

At the time of his arrest, Rega was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and then released on a police appearance ticket.

A delayed warrant inquiry on Rega revealed he was a fugitive from justice, wanted in Bergan County, New Jersey on a charge of robbery, the chief said.

On Tuesday, detectives obtained information on the whereabouts of Rega and arrested him without incident.

He was remanded to the Ulster County Jail pending his extradition to New Jersey.

