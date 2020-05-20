Four Buildings Destroyed In Three-Alarm Overnight Fire

A three-alarm fire destroyed four buildings and left at least 10 people homeless.

The fire started in Dutchess County around 9:26 p.m., Tuesday, May 19, in the City of Poughkeepsie on Dwayne Street, said Fire Chief Mark Johnson.

After receiving the 911 calls, Johnson said the department headed to No. 13 Dwayne Street where they found a "very" heavy fire in the rear of the building that was quickly encroaching on two other buildings including No. 11 and No. 15, Johnson said.

The three-story units were built in the late 1890s and early 1900s and covered with gasoline shingles that are highly combustible and contributed to the fast movement of the fire, the chief added.

The shingles were outlawed in the 50s, he said.

Firefighters from Arlington and Fairview fire departments were called in to assist with the quickly moving fires.

In all, four buildings, including a detached garage, were completely destroyed and a home at 1 Gifford Avenue was damaged, Johnson said.

All residents were able to get out safely, but at 10 to 15 were left homeless, Johnson said. The Red Cross was on the scene Wednesday, May 20 to offer help to the families in need.

Two firefighters were injured, one with an injury to a leg was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital for treatment. He was later released. Another firefighter was treated a the scene by paramedics.

The department remained at the scene until 2:45 a.m.

Because of the unsafe conditions of the old buildings, Johnson said equipment will have to be brought in to carefully take apart the building in order to investigate a cause.

