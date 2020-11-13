Fire In Condominium Complex Heavily Damages Building

A fire in an area condominium complex kept firefighters busy for more than four hours as the blaze became too dangerous to battle from inside the structure.

The Arlington Fire District and the City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department responded to the fire around 6:20 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 12, at the Greenbrier Condominiums, at 2738 South Road (Route 9) in Poughkeepsie, said Arlington Fire Chief William A. Steenbergh.

The fire engine from the Croft Corners station arrived within three minutes of dispatch and found the second floor of the vacant building heavily involved in flames, Steenbergh said.

A second alarm was called bringing additional support from Arlington and Poughkeepsie, as well as Mobile Life.

Due to the heavy volume of fire present upon arrival of the fire apparatus, coupled with rapidly deteriorating conditions, a decision was made to not enter the structure, and to fight the fire externally, the chief said.

The fire was so heavy firefighters could not tackle from inside the building. Eric Philipp

The majority of the fire was extinguished within 30 minutes, but fire department operations at the scene lasted an additional four hours, for overhaul and fire investigation.

The second floor of the structure sustained heavy damage from the fire, and most of the roof was destroyed. There were no reported injuries.

The aftermath. Eric Philipp

Assisting Arlington at the scene of the fire were the City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department, Mobile Life Support Services, Town of Poughkeepsie Building Department, Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, and Central Hudson Gas & Electric.

The origin and cause of the fire were investigated by the Arlington Fire District Fire Investigation Division. The fire originated in a closet on the second floor of the vacant building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by fire investigators and the Town of Poughkeepsie Police.

This was the second structure fire at this property. In April, a different vacant structure on the property also required a second alarm response, for a fire that originated on the second floor of that building.

The first fire was determined to be incendiary in nature.

