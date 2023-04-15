Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Big Change In Weather Pattern: Separate Rounds Of Storms Possible As Temps Drop
Police & Fire

Duo Arrested After Pursuit Ends In Crash On I-684 In Southeast, Police Say

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
The pursuit ended in a crash on I-684 in Southeast on the Exit 10 off-ramp, police said.
The pursuit ended in a crash on I-684 in Southeast on the Exit 10 off-ramp, police said. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Patrick Murphy

Two people were taken into custody after a police pursuit in the Hudson Valley ended in a crash, authorities said. 

The incident happened in Putnam County on Thursday afternoon, April 13, when state troopers saw a vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 684 in Southeast that was wanted in regards to a stolen property complaint, according to Trooper Beau Duffy of the New York State Police Public Information Office. 

Troopers tried stopping the car, but it continued and a pursuit began. Eventually, the driver lost control and crashed into a guard rail on the Exit 10 off-ramp, Duffy said. 

Following the crash, both the driver and passenger were taken into custody, and the passenger was treated for a minor injury. 

The suspects' names and identities have not yet been released as the investigation into the incident continues. More information may be released at a later time, according to Duffy. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.