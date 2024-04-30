The incident happened in Putnam County on Tuesday, April 30 around 8:50 a.m., when a vehicle rolled over at the intersection of Route 9D (Bear Mountain-Beacon Highway) and Peekskill Road in Cold Spring, according to the Cold Spring Fire Company No. 1.

Arriving crews were able to stabilize the car and cut off the roof to free the driver.

After they were rescued, the driver was then placed in the care of the Philipstown Volunteer Ambulance Corps. Officials did not reveal the cause of the crash.

