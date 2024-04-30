Light Rain Fog/Mist 44°

Driver Rescued From Flipped Car On Route 9D In Cold Spring

A driver was injured after their vehicle flipped on its side after a crash on a busy Hudson Valley road.

The crash happened at the intersection of Route 9D and Peekskill Road in Cold Spring.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Cold Spring Fire Company No. 1
Ben Crnic
The incident happened in Putnam County on Tuesday, April 30 around 8:50 a.m., when a vehicle rolled over at the intersection of Route 9D (Bear Mountain-Beacon Highway) and Peekskill Road in Cold Spring, according to the Cold Spring Fire Company No. 1.

Arriving crews were able to stabilize the car and cut off the roof to free the driver. 

After they were rescued, the driver was then placed in the care of the Philipstown Volunteer Ambulance Corps. Officials did not reveal the cause of the crash. 

