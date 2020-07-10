Duo Accused Of Stealing $2.3K Worth Of Items From Home Depot In Area

Two men are facing felony charges after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from a store in the area, police said.

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department received a report shortly after 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8 from Home Depot on North Road, where there was a report of a pair that stole various power tools.

Police said that the investigation determined that the two suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, which was located not far off from Home Depot on North Road, prompting a traffic stop.

After locating the vehicle, police also located the allegedly stolen power tools, which had a value of $2,378.42.

The suspects, Ulster County residents John Zehnick, 33, and Ross Jones, 38, both of Kingston, were taken into custody and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony.

They were released following their arrest and scheduled to appear in the Town of Poughkeepsie Court on Thursday, Aug. 20.

