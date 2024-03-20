2 Drunk Drivers Nabbed In Carmel, Southeast Over St. Patrick's Day Weekend: Police

The two arrests were announced on Wednesday, March 20 by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, which conducted an increased drunk driving enforcement detail over Saint Patrick's Day weekend.

The first arrest was made on Saturday, March 16 around midnight, when a sheriff's deputy saw a vehicle driving on Fair Street in Carmel that could not stay in its lane. The deputy then pulled the car over and found that the driver, 54-year-old Carmel resident David Yaskovic, appeared to be drunk, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Yaskovic then failed a field sobriety test and was taken into custody. He was later charged with aggravated DWI for having a blood alcohol content higher than .18 percent, authorities said. After his arrest, he was released pending a future court appearance.

The second arrest occurred on Sunday, March 17 around 4 a.m., when a Sheriff's Depuy found a vehicle stopped on Argonne Road in Southeast with the engine still running. The deputy began talking with the driver, 31-year-old Danbury resident Roberto Valenzuela-Morales, who appeared to have been sleeping and had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from him, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The deputy eventually found that Valenzuela-Morales was too drunk to stand before arresting him and charging him with aggravated DWI for having a blood alcohol content higher than .18 percent. Valenzuela-Morales was also released pending a future court appearance, the Sheriff's Office said.

