Gas Leak Forces Evacuation At Carmel Condo Complex

Several residents and firefighters were evaluated by first responders following a gas leak at a Hudson Valley condominium complex that forced an evacuation. 

Fire crews responded to The Retreat at Carmel for a reported gas leak.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Carmel Fire Department
Ben Crnic
Email me

The incident happened on Saturday, March 9 in Putnam County, when a gas leak was detected in a building at The Retreat at Carmel condominium complex, the Carmel Fire Department said on Wednesday, March 20. 

Arriving fire crews soon smelled a heavy odor of gas and began to evacuate the building. Firefighters were then able to find and isolate the leak, which was found to be coming from a stove on the second floor of the building. 

Five residents and two firefighters were later evaluated by EMS crews from the Carmel Volunteer Ambulance Corps. Luckily, none of them required a trip to the hospital, the fire department said. 

