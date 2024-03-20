Gas Leak Forces Evacuation At Carmel Condo Complex

The incident happened on Saturday, March 9 in Putnam County, when a gas leak was detected in a building at The Retreat at Carmel condominium complex, the Carmel Fire Department said on Wednesday, March 20.

Arriving fire crews soon smelled a heavy odor of gas and began to evacuate the building. Firefighters were then able to find and isolate the leak, which was found to be coming from a stove on the second floor of the building.

Five residents and two firefighters were later evaluated by EMS crews from the Carmel Volunteer Ambulance Corps. Luckily, none of them required a trip to the hospital, the fire department said.

