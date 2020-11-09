Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Return to your home site

Menu

Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Accused Heroin Dealer Caught With Illegally Possessed Loaded Gun, Putnam Sheriff Says

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Heroin
Heroin Photo Credit: Pixabay

A felon with four previous narcotics arrests faces a slew of criminal charges after he was found in possession of a loaded Glock pistol and drugs, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Department. 

Kyle Novotny was taken into custody this October, according to Sheriff Robert L. Langley Jr., after an investigation into his alleged Mahopac heroin sales by the department's Narcotics Enforcement Unit. He accrued the following charges:

  • Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a felony that carries a maximum prison sentence of 25 years
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony that carries a maximum prison sentence of 25 years
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony carrying a maximum prison sentence of 7 years
  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, which could result in a sentence of up to 15 years in prison
Novotny was sent to Putnam County Correctional Facility without bail. 

According to Langley Jr., the unit made 10 narcotics-related arrests in the month of October, seizing a collective 750 grams of Fentanyl, 2 kilograms of cocaine, 450 grams of heroin and 14 illegally-possessed firearms. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Putnam Daily Voice!

Serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.