Accused Heroin Dealer Caught With Illegally Possessed Loaded Gun, Putnam Sheriff Says

A felon with four previous narcotics arrests faces a slew of criminal charges after he was found in possession of a loaded Glock pistol and drugs, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Department.

Kyle Novotny was taken into custody this October, according to Sheriff Robert L. Langley Jr., after an investigation into his alleged Mahopac heroin sales by the department's Narcotics Enforcement Unit. He accrued the following charges:

Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a felony that carries a maximum prison sentence of 25 years

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony that carries a maximum prison sentence of 25 years

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony carrying a maximum prison sentence of 7 years

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, which could result in a sentence of up to 15 years in prison

Novotny was sent to Putnam County Correctional Facility without bail.

According to Langley Jr., the unit made 10 narcotics-related arrests in the month of October, seizing a collective 750 grams of Fentanyl, 2 kilograms of cocaine, 450 grams of heroin and 14 illegally-possessed firearms.

