21-Year-Old Charged With Attempted Murder Of Teen In Area, Police Say

A 21-year-old local man has been arrested for the shooting of a teen last year during an attempted robbery.

Carl Hannan, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested on Tuesday, March 30, for the shooting which took place on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 1:05 a.m., in the City of Poughkeepsie, said Det. Lt. Matt Clark of the City of Poughkeepsie Police.

Clark said the then 17-year-old male was shot at multiple times, and hit once during an attempted robbery, while in an alley by 71 Garden Street in the City of Poughkeepsie.

Hannans was charged with:

Attempted murder

Attempted robbery

Criminal use of a firearm

Two counts of criminal possession of a firearm'

Possession of a controlled substance

Hannans was arraigned Wednesday, March 31, and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail on a $10,000 over $20,000.

He bonded out of jail on Thursday, April 1.

