Breaking News: Mastermind Of Hudson Valley Brinks Heist That Left 3 Dead Released From Prison
2-Car Collision Shuts Down Route 6N In Mahopac, Drivers Walk Away Unharmed

Ben Crnic
A two-car collision briefly shut down Route 6N in Mahopac.
A two-car collision briefly shut down Route 6N in Mahopac. Photo Credit: Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department/Elle Nistico

A busy Hudson Valley road was temporarily shut down as firefighters responded to a two-car collision that luckily left the occupants without serious injuries. 

On Saturday, Dec. 17 around 7 p.m., fire officials and police in Putnam County responded to the accident in Mahopac at the intersection of Route 6N and Secor Road, according to the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department. 

After arriving, police began directing traffic while fire officials assessed the occupants involved in the crash for injuries. All of them refused medical treatment, fire officials said. 

Eventually, both roads were shut down while the damaged vehicles were towed away, according to the fire department. 

