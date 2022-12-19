2-Car Collision Shuts Down Route 6N In Mahopac, Drivers Walk Away Unharmed

A busy Hudson Valley road was temporarily shut down as firefighters responded to a two-car collision that luckily left the occupants without serious injuries.

On Saturday, Dec. 17 around 7 p.m., fire officials and police in Putnam County responded to the accident in Mahopac at the intersection of Route 6N and Secor Road, according to the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department.

After arriving, police began directing traffic while fire officials assessed the occupants involved in the crash for injuries. All of them refused medical treatment, fire officials said.

Eventually, both roads were shut down while the damaged vehicles were towed away, according to the fire department.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.