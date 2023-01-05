Contact Us
'The People's Building': New Putnam Executive Removes VIP Parking Signs From Office Building

Ben Crnic
New Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne helps remove a VIP parking sign from the county office's parking lot.
Visitors to the Putnam County office building will have an easier time finding a parking space. 

That's because the county's new executive, Kevin Byrne, made it a point to remove the VIP signs marking two spaces as reserved for the County Executive and the Deputy County Executive. 

The removal of the signs happened on Sunday, Jan. 1, which was Byrne's first day on the job. He was sworn in on Friday, Dec. 30 by the outgoing Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, who just finished his tenure in the position.

Byrne said that removing the parking signs was his first task as County Executive. 

"This is the people’s building. We’re here to serve you," he said in a post. 

The signs were removed with the help of a crew from the county's Highway & Facilities Department, as well as County Clerk Michael Bartolotti. 

A graduate of Carmel High School before earning his master's in Public Administration from Marist College in Poughkeepsie, Byrne lives in Mahopac with his family. 

