Byrne Elected Putnam County Executive

New York Republican Assemblyman Kevin Byrne will officially be Putnam County's next executive after securing a victory on Election Day.

Byrne, age 37, who currently serves as assemblyman representing New York's 94th District, earned over 28,000 votes after running unopposed, according to a statement from his campaign.

"I remain extremely grateful to the voters for once again placing their faith and trust in me. The amount of support I received has been overwhelming and I am truly honored and humbled to serve as our next Putnam County Executive," Byrne said.

In a victory speech on Tuesday night, Nov. 8, Byrne said he will be committed to keeping spending low.

"When I said to you, we were going to put in a taxpayer bill of rights, I meant it; when I told you we were going to do things to control county government spending even more; I mean it; when I told you we were going to be more accessible, more transparent; I meant it. We are going to do it. You are going to see it. Just watch," Byrne said.

Before serving as assemblyman, Byrne attended Carmel High School and also earned his master's in Public Administration from Marist College in Poughkeepsie. He obtained a Bachelor's degree at the University of Scranton in Pennsylvania.

Bryne now lives in Mahopac with his family.

