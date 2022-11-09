Bring Your Car Down: Fire Department In Cold Spring To Host Free Child Car Seat Check Event

A fire department in the Hudson Valley will soon check the safety of your children's car seats for free.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the North Highlands Fire Department in Putnam County will host a car seat check event at 504 Fishkill Rd. (Route 10) in Cold Spring, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Department.

At the event, certified technicians will check children's car seats for the following:

Proper installation;

If it is the correct seat for your child;

If the seat is installed in the proper direction;

If the seat is recalled or expired.

