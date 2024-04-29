Blaze Damages Condominium In Mahopac

According to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department, the incident happened in Putnam County on Friday, April 26, just before 6:40 p.m., when a blaze began inside a unit at a condominium building in Mahopac on East Lake Boulevard.

Arriving crews soon realized they would need more manpower to tackle the blaze, so they received help from the Mahopac Falls, Croton Falls, Carmel, and Yorktown Heights fire departments, the Carmel Police Department, and the Putnam County Bureau of Emergency Services.

After around two hours, crews put out the fire and hand over the scene to Putnam County Fire investigators.

The department did not detail the cause of the blaze.

