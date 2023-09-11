New Update: Fallen Tree Hits School Bus, Leaves 25 Children Stranded In Mahopac

The incident happened in Putnam County on Friday, Sept. 8 just after 4 p.m., when fire crews and police responded to Agor Lane in Mahopac after a tree fell on top of a school bus that had been bringing children home.

According to Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department Public Information Officer Ellen Sacher, arriving crews found that a Mahopac Central School District bus occupied by a driver and 25 children had become stranded in the middle of the road with severe damage to its front end caused by a fallen tree with wires wrapped around it.

Mahopac Falls Fire and EMS, Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department EMS, and Carmel Police then quickly worked to make sure all of the children on board and the driver were safe. In order to do this, the occupants were all evacuated from the bus and examined by first responders.

Luckily, only minor injuries were found, and all of the occupants declined any further medical attention, Sacher said.

Following the incident, Mahopac Central School District Transportation was able to coordinate transportation arrangements for the involved students and notified their parents and guardians, according to Sacher.

The scene was then turned over to NYSEG and the Town of Carmel Highway Department.

