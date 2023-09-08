Light Rain 71°

Tree Falls On School Bus In Mahopac Amid Round Of Storms

A burst of stormy weather caused a tree to fall on top of a school bus in the Hudson Valley and also left wires on the road around it. 

A tree fell on a Mahopac Central School District Bus on Agor Lane in Mahopac, police said.
Ben Crnic
The incident happened in Putnam County on Friday, Sept. 8 around 4:30 p.m., when a tree fell on a Mahopac Central School District bus in Mahopac on Agor Lane between Alona Drive and Emily Lane, according to Carmel Police.

The fallen tree also caused wires to fall on the roadway as well. 

Luckily, no children were injured in the incident, and Mahopac Schools Transportation is currently making arrangements to return the bus's occupants to the Austin Road School Elementary School at 390 Austin Rd., police said.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Putnam, Westchester, Rockland, and Orange counties until 11 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

