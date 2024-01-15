Putnam County Woman Nabbed For Animal Abandonment Gets More Charges: Police

Putnam County resident Tammy Williams of Kent, age 46, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 8, and charged with failing to register with the county's Animal Cruelty Registry, the Putnam County SPCA announced.

According to authorities, Williams was arrested for three counts of animal abandonment in 2020 after three pit bulls were found severely emaciated on Tinker Hill Road in Putnam Valley. After she was convicted on these charges in 2021, she moved from Putnam to another state.

However, before her latest arrest, the Putnam County Probation Department told the SPCA that Williams had relocated to Putnam County in 2023.

Although offenders on the county's Animal Cruelty Registry are required to update their registration information annually in January and also within five days of any change of address or name, Williams made no contact with the SPCA since her return to Putnam, authorities said.

On the day of her arrest, an SPCA detective met with Williams at the Putnam County Probation Department while she was there for an unrelated crime and charged her with a violation under Chapter 115 of the Putnam County Animal Protection Law, according to police.

Williams will be arraigned at the Town of Kent Justice Court on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

