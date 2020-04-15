Woman Arrested In Animal Cruelty Case After Three Dogs Found Emaciated, Abandoned In Putnam

A Carmel woman has been charged with animal cruelty and animal abandonment in connection with three severely emaciated dogs found abandoned.

Tammy Williams was arrested on Tuesday, April 14, after the three pit bulls were found severely emaciated on Tinker Hill Road in Putnam Valley on March 2, said the Putnam County SPCA.

Over the past month, officers of the Putnam County SPCA conducted numerous interviews with associates of Williams which led to her arrest.

The dogs, all mid-aged to older, were brought to the Carmel Animal Hospital where they were examined and determined to in critical condition due to lack of food.

After extensive veterinary care, all three dogs are doing much better now and are in foster care, said the SPCA.

“The conditions the dogs were found in and the circumstances of their abandonment required a team approach – from the Putnam County SPCA Dog Control Officer Mary Madsen recognizing the severe condition the dogs were in, to the expertise of Carmel Animal Hospital’s care and the assistance of the Sheriff’s Department, Carmel Police, Kent Police and PC Probation in providing help in locating the suspect, made the arrest of the individual currently charged in the alleged commission of the crimes possible," said Putnam County SPCA Chief Ken Ross.

Williams will be arraigned on May 12 and in Putnam Valley Justice Court on May 19.

The Putnam County SPCA 24-hour hotline is 845-520-6915.

