Drunk Wrong-Way Driver Nabbed After Being Caught With Child In Car In Southeast: Police

A Fairfield County drunk driver faces a felony charge after being caught driving on the wrong side of a Hudson Valley road with a 12-year-old boy inside the car, police said. 

Rodriguez was arrested after being seen driving the wrong way on Route 202 in Southeast, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Steve Buissinne
Ben Crnic
The arrest stemmed from an incident that happened in Putnam County on Sunday, July 2 around 12:30 a.m., when sheriff's deputies saw a car driving in the wrong lane in Southeast on Danbury Road (Route 202), according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. 

When authorities pulled the car over, they found that the driver, 35-year-old Segundo Castro Rodriguez of Danbury, Connecticut, was allegedly drunk after he failed sobriety tests. 

Sheriff's deputies also found that a 12-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were also in the vehicle, who were both later turned over to a relative. 

Rodriguez was then arrested for felony DWI in violation of Leandra's Law in addition to numerous vehicle and traffic violations. 

He was arraigned in the Town of Southeast Court before being released on his own recognizance to appear in court at a future date. 

