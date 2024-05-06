In a statement on Sunday, May 5, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced the loss of Brewster Police Officer Jose Colon, who died on Friday evening, May 3 at the age of 55 while off-duty.

A cause of death was not released.

According to Brewster Police, Colon was an "excellent officer" who spent two decades with the New York City Police Department and two months in Brewster.

"Our prayers are with Jose and his family," the department wrote on social media. "May he rest In peace."

The Sheriff's Office also gave a statement on the tragedy: "It's always a loss for the community when someone who has dedicated so many years to serving and protecting others is no longer with us."

"Our condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time," the Sheriff's Office continued.

Colon's death comes less than two weeks after the loss of Brewster Sergeant Richard Gurniak, who died on Saturday, April 20 when he collapsed moments after the end of his shift.

Funeral arrangements for Colon have not yet been announced.

