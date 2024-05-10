Following the untimely death of Putnam County's Jose Colon, a committed officer who served with the Brewster Police Department, dozens of friends, family members, and fellow officers have come together to support Colon's wife and son financially.

Colon, a US Army veteran who spent two decades with the New York City Police Department before serving in Brewster, died on Friday evening, May 3 at the age of 55 after suffering a heart attack and crashing his vehicle while driving home, according to his wife, Lillian.

Now in the days since his untimely death, Colon's family has started a GoFundMe page to collect donations as they deal with the massive loss.

On the fundraiser page, Lillian Colon detailed her husband's life of service and selflessness.

"His story is one of valor and steadfast commitment—a legacy that resonates with the heartbeat of New York and continues to echo through the streets of Brewster, where he served with honor and distinction," Colon wrote.

After serving with the US Army, Colon's journey took him to the NYPD, where he became a "steadfast presence" in the department's 40th Precinct in the Bronx, according to Lillian Colon.

During his time in New York City, Colon served during 9/11 alongside his fellow officers, becoming a "pillar of strength amidst the chaos," his wife wrote.

After he retired from the department in June 2020, he continued serving the public through armed positions with MSA Safety and PSI Protective Services before joining the Brewster Police Department in March 2024.

Throughout his extensive career in law enforcement, Colon inspired others to also walk the path of helping others, according to his wife.

"He inspired a legacy of service, with a large family who continued his path by becoming NYPD officers, carrying forward the values of integrity, compassion, and resilience that Jose lived by," Lillian Colon wrote.

Colon's impact on others was so large that now his community is taking the chance to give back to his family and support them in their time of need. Since the fundraiser's creation, it has collected over $5,100 out of a $10,000 goal.

Those interested in donating can do so by clicking here.

"Your contributions will help provide the support and comfort that Jose so often provided to others, ensuring his family feels the strength of the community in their time of sorrow," Lillian Colon said.

Colon's death came less than two weeks after the loss of Brewster Sergeant Richard Gurniak, who died on Saturday, April 20 when he collapsed moments after the end of his shift.

Visitations for Colon will be held on Saturday, May 11 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, May 12 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Joseph F. Nardone Funeral Home in Peekskill at 414 Washington St.

A Chapel Service will then be held on Monday, May 13 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

