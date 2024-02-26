Resident Hospitalized After Blaze At Port Chester Apartment Building

The blaze began on Sunday, Feb. 25 around 6 p.m., when smoke was reported to be coming from an apartment building in Port Chester at 167 Terrace Ave., according to the village's fire department.

Arriving crews soon found flames coming from the side of the building and forced their way into the structure. Firefighters then searched the building while other crews began using a hose line to extinguish the fire.

The blaze was eventually brought under control in under an hour. One occupant was treated for smoke inhalation before being taken to the hospital, the department said.

The cause of the fire was not released.

