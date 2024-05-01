The effort was started by Port Chester residents Kristin Testerman and Steven Santiago, whose 11-year-old son, Lucas, bravely faces a rare genetic disorder that has rendered him blind and has forced him to struggle with serious physical and medical challenges.

Although Lucas must overcome difficulties that make activities like riding a bike or walking a struggle, he has found solace in swimming, an activity he can perform pain-free, according to Testerman.

"In the water, Lucas transforms. He swims with a smile, liberated from his daily struggles and safe from the risk of falling," Testerman wrote on a GoFundMe page started by the family to raise funds for building an all-season therapy pool for Lucas.

According to the family, this pool, which would be built at the family's new home, would "not just be a source of constant joy for Lucas but a crucial part of his physical therapy, helping to enhance his mobility and quality of life."

"Every donation will go directly towards installing this all-season therapy pool, ensuring Lucas can access his happiest moments any day of the year, regardless of the weather," Testerman wrote on the page, continuing, "We invite you to join us—friends, family, and compassionate supporters—in bringing this dream to life for Lucas."

As of Wednesday, May 1, the fundraiser had collected nearly $9,300 out of a $20,000 goal.

Those interested in donating to the fundraiser can do so by clicking here.

All donations will go into a high-yield savings account until the family is ready to begin the project. According to Testerman, the family is currently researching different vendors and models to find what the most cost-effective option for Lucas would be.

"Thank you to everyone for all your support. We are so grateful to have friends and family who are so kind, generous, and caring," Testerman said.

