Injured Construction Worker Rescued From 6th Floor Of Building Under Demolition In Port Chester

The rescue happened on Wednesday, June 19 around 11:15 a.m., when a construction worker suffered a leg injury on the sixth floor of the old United Hospital property at 999 High St. in Port Chester, according to the village's fire department.

Crews soon arrived at the vacant 12-story building and were able to place the worker in a stokes basket and lower them safely to the ground. The worker was then taken to a nearby hospital without further incident.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Port Chester and receive free news updates.