Residents Evacuated After Rags Spontaneously Combust In Port Chester Home

Residents of a home in Westchester had to be evacuated after a used rag pile spontaneously combusted in their residence, starting a fire.

The incident happened on Saturday, March 4, around 1:45 p.m., when a Port Chester police officer on patrol noticed smoke coming out of the second story of a house on Olivia Street. He then quickly sprang into action, evacuated the residents, and called the village's fire department.

Once arriving, firefighters made their way to the second floor of the home and found a pile of rags that had caught on fire. They quickly extinguished the blaze and were able to contain the fire to the room it originated in, preventing any further damage to the house, according to the Port Chester Fire Department.

Following an investigation by the Westchester County Cause & Origin Team, it was found that the fire had resulted from "spontaneous combustion" of the used rags which had been left on the floor after work on the floors in the residence was recently completed, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Port Chester and receive free news updates.