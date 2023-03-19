Duo Scams Victim Out Of Cash With Promise Of Winning Lottery Ticket In Port Chester: Police

A victim was scammed out of a large amount of money in Westchester after two women convinced her into giving them a deposit to help them cash a fake winning lottery ticket and then split the proceeds.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon, March 16, when the victim was approached by two Hispanic women in Port Chester on Midland Avenue, according to Port Chester Police.

The two women began to befriend the victim and managed to convince her that they had a winning lottery ticket but could not cash it for an unknown reason.

They then convinced the victim to return home and give them a large deposit for the ticket as a "good faith" payment in order to split the lottery winnings, police said.

After the victim handed over the deposit, the suspects then fled with her money, leading the victim to realize she had been scammed.

Police in Port Chester are now investigating the incident, and are warning residents, particularly in the village's Hispanic community, of similar scams.

"If it seems to be too good, it's probably not legitimate," the department said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

