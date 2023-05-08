A Few Clouds 74°

New Shake Shack Coming To Port Chester: Here's Where It Will Be

A Shake Shack will soon be serving burgers, fries, and shakes to hungry customers at a shopping center in Westchester. 

The new fast food eatery will open at the Gateway Shopping Center in Port Chester at 421 Boston Post Rd. (Route 1), according to the shopping center's website. 

An opening date for the Shake Shack has not yet been announced, but it will be "coming soon," according to the shopping center. 

The fast food chain, which already has three other locations in Westchester in Yonkers, Hartsdale, and White Plains, is known for offering a variety of burgers, chicken sandwiches, crinkle-cut french fries, and of course, plenty of milkshakes made with house-made frozen custard. Some notable options include Tiramisu shakes and Dreamsicle shakes.

Vegetarians will also be able to enjoy the location, as it offers veggie burgers and non-dairy shakes and custards as well. 

Soft drink options such as lemonade and iced tea are also offered on the chain's menu. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates on the eatery's opening date. 

