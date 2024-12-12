Mystery Surrounds ID Of Man Seriously Injured In Port Chester Crash

The incident happened around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11 in Port Chester, when a man was struck while crossing Locust Avenue near Edison School, according to the Port Chester Police Department.

Police said the man, described as being around 70 years old, was crossing mid-block when he was hit. He had no identification at the time, and officers are working to confirm his identity.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, authorities said.

The Westchester County Police Accident Reconstruction Team assisted with the investigation, which remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the victim’s identity or details about the incident is urged to contact Port Chester Police at 914-939-6332.

"We would also like to thank the area residents who were forthcoming in providing video of the incident," police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

