The incident happened on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at around 2:15 p.m. on I-287 East in the area of Exit 10, according to 511NY.

The right and center lanes are now blocked as of 2:30 p.m.

Authorities have not yet released more information about the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Port Chester and receive free news updates.