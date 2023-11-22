Overcast 48°

Youngster Rescued From Underneath Vehicle After Crash Next To Port Chester High School

A young victim had to be rescued from underneath a vehicle after they became trapped as the result of a two-car crash next to a high school in Westchester.

<p>The crash happened at Port Chester High School on the corner of Neuton and Hillcrest Avenues.&nbsp;</p>

The incident happened on Wednesday, Nov. 22 just after 12:15 p.m., when a two-car crash occurred at Port Chester High School at the corner of Neuton Avenue and Hillcrest Avenue, according to the Port Chester Fire Department.

Arriving first responders soon found that the crash had happened next to the school auditorium entrance and that two people were still in one of the vehicles. Additionally, two juveniles were trapped underneath it. 

The people inside of the vehicle and one of the minors trapped underneath it were able to free themselves on their own. However, firefighters had to work to free the second minor by stabilizing the car and lifting it. 

The rescued child was then taken to a local hospital for treatment, the department said. 

The cause of the crash was not released by authorities. 

