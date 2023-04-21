Dog Dies, Homeowner Hospitalized In Port Chester House Fire

The incident happened on Thursday, April 20 around 1:45 p.m., when firefighters were sent to a two-and-a-half-story home in Port Chester on Madison Avenue that had been engulfed in a fire, according to the Port Chester Fire Department.

Before firefighters arrived at the scene, a good samaritan had already rescued the resident from the flames. However, after stretching two hand lines and searching the home for other residents, a dog was pulled from the blaze.

Although first responders tried resuscitating the animal, the dog later died from its injuries, the fire department said.

The homeowner was later taken to an area hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

The fire was the second major blaze that Port Chester firefighters had to battle in the week, as on Monday, April 17, a block of buildings went up in flames on South Main Street, taking the majority of the day to put out.

