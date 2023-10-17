Beloved Crossing Guard Remembered By Port Chester Community: 'She Was Loved By All'

The death of Connie Catalano, a crossing guard for Port Chester Public Schools, was announced by Port Chester Police in a social media post on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

In their memorial post, the department said Catalano was known for her deeply caring and good-hearted nature.

"She was loved by all, and cared for the children at her crossing as if they were her own," the department wrote, also adding, "She would wait and talk to the parents and children every day and always was a pleasure to work with."

Catalano was honored by the Port Chester School District during a ceremony in 2019 in which she walked out on the King Street Elementary School auditorium stage to thunderous applause.

"May she rest in peace, our condolences to her family and friends. Our hearts are heavy today," Port Chester Police wrote.

