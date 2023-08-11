Suspect Nabbed After Store Robbed At Knifepoint In Peekskill

The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 in Peekskill on the 1000 block of Main Street.

The store clerk told responding Peekskill Police officers that a male subject who was armed with a knife, had just robbed the store.

The clerk was unsure if the suspect had fled the scene, or was still inside of the building, and believed that he may have had access to a firearm as well, Peekskill Police said.

Peekskill PD officers established a perimeter, and with the help of the Westchester County Police Special Response Team (SRT), the premise was cleared.

The Peekskill PD Detective Division quickly identified the suspect, who was apprehended a short time later.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Peekskill resident Pedro Cabral, was due to be arraigned on Thursday, Aug. 10.

The investigation being led by the Peekskill Police Department is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Peekskill Police Detective Division at 914-737-8000 or email arenwick@peekskillpolice.com.

