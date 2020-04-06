Convicted Sex Offender Reports Move Near Area Elementary School, Church

A registered sex offender convicted of forcibly touching a teenage girl has moved to an apartment near a Putnam County church and elementary school.

Brian White, 35, formerly of Northern Westchester, is now living in an apartment on Gleneida Avenue in Carmel, walking distance from St. James the Apostle School, according to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services.

The Division of Criminal Justice Services has assigned White as a level two threat, which means he is at "moderate risk of a repeat offense."

According to the Division of Criminal Justice Services, White had sexual contact with a 15-year-old stranger in December 2007. White was arrested by members of the Mount Kisco Village Police Department and convicted of forcible touching in July 2009 and sentenced to a year in local jail. White is now under the jurisdiction of the Westchester County Department of Public Safety.

Further info on White from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services can be accessed after entering the code in the CAPTCHA box found by clicking here.

