Ex-Peekskill PD Officer Sentenced For Sexually Abusing Woman

A former police officer at a department in Northern Westchester has been sentenced for sexually abusing a woman on multiple occasions while he was on duty.

Former Peekskill Police Officer Michael Agovino was sentenced to seven years in prison on Thursday, June 23, for sexually abusing the woman between 2019 and 2020.

A resident of Rockland County, Agovino, age 36, of Orangetown, previously pled guilty on March 17, as part of a plea deal that promised a sentence of seven years in state prison, with 15 years of post-release supervision, and the requirement that he register as a sex offender, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.

The District Attorney’s Office objected to the promised sentence, recommending that the Court impose a higher sentence of 15 years in state prison and requiring he plead guilty to all 20 counts of the indictment, Rocah said.

On two occasions in July 2019, Agovino, while on duty as a police officer and under the guise of working on an investigation, unlawfully entered the victim’s Peekskill home, the DA's Office said.

During the first visit, Agovino demanded the victim remove all of her clothing, and then sexually abused her, they added.

On the second visit, Agovino returned to the home, threatened the victim with arrest unless she removed her clothing or performed a sex act on him, and again sexually abused her, court documents show.

Over the next five months, on three separate occasions, while on duty, Agovino unlawfully entered, or attempted to enter, the victim’s home for his own sexual gratification at the expense of the victim, and in one instance sexually abused her, the DA's Office said.

On the last date, in January 2020, unbeknownst to Agovino, the victim made an audio recording of their interaction and provided that recording to the District Attorney’s Office.

In collaboration with the Peekskill Police Department, investigators from the District Attorney’s Office conducted an investigation and arrested Agovino on February 15, 2020.

In a statement made to the court, the victim explained the impact of Agovino’s actions:

“I had to move out of my home and start over because it wasn’t a home anymore. Your actions took me from my hometown where I came from after 49 years," she said.

"I was even pulling out my own hair and at one point, I even thought about taking my own life. This is about what you did... You took advantage of my...fear of your position.”

Agovino was placed on administrative leave pending the case and resigned from the Peekskill Police Department in 2021.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.