Peekskill resident Luis Urgiles was sentenced to 16 years in state prison for engaging in sexual conduct with a young girl, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday, April 23.

According to the DA's Office, Urgiles, a cab driver in Peekskill, met the victim's family when they were passengers in his cab. He then befriended them and began grooming the then-10-year-old victim before eventually sexually abusing and assaulting her.

Between October 2021 and July 2022, Urgiles subjected the girl to several sexual acts. He was eventually arrested on Oct. 30, 2022, following an investigation conducted by police when the victim reported the abuse.

After a three-week trial, Urgiles, who has a past felony conviction, was found guilty of the following on Tuesday, March 19:

First-degree course of sexual conduct against a child;

Endangering the welfare of a child.

In addition to his sentence, Urgiles will also have to serve 20 years of post-release supervision and will be required to register as a sex offender.

Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah condemned Urgiles' actions and praised the young victim for reporting them:

"The survivor in this case, just a young child, demonstrated remarkable resilience and courage in coming forward. Sexual abusers often prey upon their victims by exploiting their role as a person in a position of trust," Rocah said.

She continued, "I remind Westchester residents that my Office is fully committed to bringing sexual predators to justice, as we have done today, and ask everyone to speak up and report any suspected abuse.”

Anyone who may have been victimized by Urgiles or may have information about other victims can contact the DA's Office Special Prosecutions Division at (914) 995-3000.

